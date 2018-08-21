The Oppo F9 launched last week with a unique looking notch. It’s just one variant and the OPPO F9 Pro is here, ready to give you a 2-hour talk battery after a 5-minute charge. The Pro model is expected to be better and faster with more premium specs as the latest flagship from Oppo. The Oppo F9 is an Essential-lookalike so we can expect the Pro version will be similar. The two practically looks the same and the only difference is the name.

We’re not kidding when we say the Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro are the same. The Pro name has been added to the model that will be released in India. Specs are obviously the same.

The selfie-focused Oppo F9 Pro, just like the Oppo F9, comes equipped with a small notch on the large 6.3-inch IPS screen, FHD+ display, 1080 x 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot (256G max, dual). The standard Oppo F9 only runs on 4GB of RAM but the Oppo F9 Pro runs on 6GB RAM in India.

When it comes to imaging, the smartphone has a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dual 16MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) camera system. There’s also a rear fingerprint sensor and a 3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charging technology.

The Indian variant of the Oppo F9 is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo topped by ColorOS 5.2 custom UI by Oppo.

SOURCE: OPPO