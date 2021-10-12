Android 12-based ColorOS 12 promises interesting advancements and features. After introducing the new OS is China last month, OPPO is now rolling it out the beta version globally. The details with a supposed timeline were released by the Chinese OEM through a tweet on the official ColorOS handle. The new operating system comes with stock-Android-based features including the much-hyped Material You along with other security and privacy-related features.

The overall user interface is redesigned for the love of the Android users, who shall now start receiving the update. Reportedly, Find X3 Pro 5G will be the first OPPO phone to receive the global update this month.

📢 The #ColorOS12 upgrade roll-out timeline is here!

The rollout of the beta version will understandably be released in batches and according to OPPO, it will not be applicable to carrier-exclusive smartphones. According to reports, OPPO has plans to roll out the new ColorOS 12 to about 110 devices covering almost 150 million users worldwide.

The Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 and two special editions – Find X2 Pro Automobile Lamborghini edition and the India-specific Reno6 Pro Diwali edition will be the next in line, receiving the update in November. A host of other phones will be updated to the new OS by the second half of next year.

The ColorOS 12 packs Android-based Material You and its theming system and comes with a developer-friendly option such as free camera SDK, color vision enhancement and HyperBoost. The OS includes Privacy dashboard and the new approximate location sharing features.