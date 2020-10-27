Oppo Find X2 Pro was recently put through a durability test to reveal the handset’s core strengths. Now, reports have it that the Find X2 series is going to receive the latest ColorOS 11 – based on Android 11 – in the coming weeks. Certain users have begun to receive the beta version of OPPO’s new OS and have put innovative features to test. Reports have it that when the stable version of the ColorOS 11 finally rolls out for the Find X2 series it will come with a very interesting ‘FlexDrop’ feature.

Designed primarily to make multitasking easier and fun, the FlexDrop in ColorOS 11 can be triggered by swiping up from the bottom of the device when the app is launched. The app will be pushed into a small floating window that user can move around on the screen, or even view in a mini-window on one side of the screen.

FlexDrop lets a user launch any app into a floating window over the main app drawer or move it around the screen to probably peak into another launched app below. This is being seen as OPPO’s take on the floating windows in Xiaomi’s MIUI 12. The users can resize the window and take leverage of it while multitasking in ColorOS 11.

XDA member recently tweeted a short clip of toiling with the FlexDrop feature on his Find X2 Pro – see video above. Reportedly OPPO will be bringing out the stable version of the new OS soon and the feature will be part of the rollout. Some of the other OPPO devices scheduled to get the ColorOS 11 update include the Reno 4 series smartphones.