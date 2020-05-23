Oppo Find X2 Pro is giving top-end flagships like Galaxy S20 a good run for their money. The upbeat specifications, beautiful display and the impressive camera give the Find X2 Pro a distinct edge. There is very little to complain about when it comes to this 2020 flagship by Oppo. But that is not stopping pro reviewers from taking the phones under the scalpel to see if it can take on the relentless onslaught of the elements.

Known smartphone durability tester [JerryRigEverything] took the phone under the screen scratch test with the razor blade. The phone begins to scratch at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. Then it’s the turn of the screen to bear the heat as he burns it with a lighter for 40 seconds which the phone accepts well.

Next its turn of the metal body and the leather back to bear the brunt as he relentlessly peels off the body paint. The leather back doesn’t like very sharp objects being run on it as it is not very scratch resistant. Camera module on the rear is able to take the sharp razor blade with ease though.

In the end it is the harsh bend test that Find X2 Pro has to pass. Applying extreme pressure to the phone shows the durability of the metal frame and the robust leather back. Overall the phone is built to last and well worth the premium price. Under real-life conditions it should be able to take the brunt of careless handling and last for years to come.