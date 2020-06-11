After updating ColorOS 7, its latest version of custom skin for Android 10, to a range of phones including Find X series, Reno Z, Reno 2 Z, R17 Pro and F1, F11 Pro, OPPO has rolled out the ColorOS 7 with Android 10 for F9 and F9 Pro. The software update has started rolling out from June 10 in a phased manner. Yes, the update will be provided in batches – which means some users may receive the update before others, depending on regions.

Some F9 and F9 Pro users have already been running the trial version of the software. While new update can be accessed by visiting Settings > Software Updates on your phone; if you have been updated to the trial version, OPPO informs that the operating system you’re using is the official version now and you do not have to update again – can be accessed by clicking on Settings > Trial Version (same as the official version).

ColorOS 7 will bring a slew of new features and noticeably differences from the previous version of the software. You’ll get a more refined and optimized user interface, integration of dark mode and new navigation gestures. It also brings Focus Mode to the fore which shields user from external distractions while learning or working on the phone.

Following the heels of F9 and F9 Pro, other OPPO phones allegedly scheduled to receive the latest operating system update this month include F7, A5 (2020), and the A9 (2020). OPPO F15 and F15 Pro models are expected to receive the update sometime in July. If you are an OPPO F9 or F9 Pro user, it’s time to start checking for the ColorOS 7 based Android 10 update, which should arrive on your phone anytime now.