Over the last few months, after ColorOS 7 was launched in China with noticeable improvements like faster UI, cross-system dark mode and more, it was in beta testing on a couple of devices. Only recently OPPO had a stable version rolled out for its Find X series, Reno Z, Reno 2 Z, R17 Pro and F1, F11 Pro models. Now there is good news for OPPO users in Europe and a few other regions outside of China. The Chinese OEM has announced the scheduled rollout of ColorOS 7 in Europe and other regions.

The announcement was made through ColorOS’s official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, ColorOS7 + Android 10 official version plan for Europe and other regions is scheduled. A brand new experience will be rolling out over the coming months in a phased manner. With the intention to lure its users OPPO has given an idea of which devices will receive the ColorOS 7 update and when.

The long-waited ColorOS 7 will finally be available for the following devices (for a rundown of all the OPPO phones to receive the update with the release timeline for each device, check out the picture gallery below). Reno 2 F, K3, F7, A5, A9 will receive the update on various dates in May (time of update may differ from region to region).

In June the OS update will be rolled out for OPPO R15, R15 Pro, F15, A91, and Reno 5G to name a few. Find X series will receive the update in UK and New Zealand in June too. By August all the newer OPPO phones in Europe and other regions would have received the update.