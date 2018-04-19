Over a couple of years ago, Opera VPN was made available for Android. It was aimed to deliver free and unlimited VPN. The app was first released for iOS but soon followed for the Android community. It’s been a good run but unfortunately, some things are not meant forever. Opera VPN will be ending soon. The app will be discontinued on April 30, 2018. If you paid for Opera Gold, you are given the option to redeem instead a year of SurfEasy Ultra VPN subscription.

This may be bad news for some avid users of the Opera VPN mobile app but don’t worry, your privacy won’t be neglected. SurfEasy Ultra VPN should be good enough to handle all your needs. It already offers unlimited usage (max on five devices), no-log policy, and access to 28 regions. It’s not only for Android but VPN can also be used on other platforms such as iOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon devices. This also includes excellent and world-class customer support as needed.

If you’re not an Opera Gold plan holder, you can use an 80% discount to avail of the SurfEasy Total VPN. This allows you not to log downloading and browsing activities and take advantage of a unique ad tracker and blocker. Enjoy a strict no-log network, bank-grade encryption, one click IP masking, secure torrenting—with “auto-enable” protection, enhanced tracker blocker, and a 99.9% uptime.

