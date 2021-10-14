Potterheads, rejoice! There is no official announcement yet but we’re almost certain there will be a special edition OnePlus Watch. Several teasers have been shared that point to the magic. The upcoming watch from the Chinese OEM is for a generation that remembers the magic. Are you part of that group? If yes, then you might want to wait for this: the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. That Hogwarts logo is a very obvious clue. OnePlus has posted an image, showing a watch that is supposedly #SmartEverywhere.

For the special launch, OnePlus is offering special prizes. You can also quality for the lucky draw contest. We’re not expecting much change except maybe for the watch faces and the straps but we can’t wait to see how the OnePlus Watch will show the magic.

Aside from the regular OnePlus Watch, there is also the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. A few months later, another special edition will be introduced. We can expect it to offer the same 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and 14-day battery life.

The smartwatch will still come with health and fitness trackers plus 110 workout types. It doesn’t run on Wear OS. It offers Warp Charge and SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. It should get at least 4GB of storage and Bluetooth connectivity.