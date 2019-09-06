OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus TV. It’s the Chinese OEM’s first smart TV offering that will run on Android TV. It was a year ago when we first heard of the possibility of a more connected and smarter OnePlus TV with AI. It was then sighted on Bluetooth SIG which meant launch is happening soon. The OnePlus TV has been confirmed for official release this month with mystery features. A 55-inch QLED TV was leaked and was thought to be more of a smart display than a TV.

The OnePlus TV will run on Android TV. The OnePlus’ Android TV OS version is so good that Google decide to use the same optimizations. Just recently, a company exec said that OnePlus will be ‘fast and smooth’ and will receive regular software updates for three years.

Today, OnePlus CEO Peta Lau has teased a new OnePlus TV device. It’s not the smart TV but something that looks like a remote. It’s safe to say it is the OnePlus TV remote.

Lau said “the power is in your hand” with this OnePlus TV remote. We see five buttons and one that appears to be a trackpad. We’re assuming there will be the power button, menu, one for streaming, and a dedicated OnePlus button. One button even shows what appears to be a Google Assistant logo. The larger curved square is perhaps a trackpad or a touch-sensitive button for a special function.

This thing reminds us of the Apple TV Siri remote. Not that OnePlus is copying Apple. It’s just that how tech brands follow innovation. We expect this OnePlus TV remote to be unveiled together with the OnePlus TV.