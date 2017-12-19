In a market where Apple and Samsung are the big players, followed closely by manufacturers like LG, Sony, and HTC (among others), a small startup company in China would probably have no chance of success in making it to the big time. That’s exactly the opposite of what happened to OnePlus, who gained popularity despite being a relative nobody when they started.

OnePlus is celebrating 4 years in the business, and 6 major devices launched. That story is now being told via a short film uploaded to YouTube – all 16 minutes of it. It tells of the meteoric rise of the company with the OnePlus One, and everything that happened after that. Check out the full film below.

The OnePlus One was a big hit, and the company moved forward after that year. The OnePlus 2 was considered a “miss” by most tech pundits, but the company came back strong with the OnePlus 3 and 3T – both very popular phones which can do what flagships provide at a fraction of the price. Now they have the OnePlus 5 and recently, the bezel-less OnePlus 5T.

The road has not been perfect for OnePlus, but as co-founder Carl Pei says, people forget that OnePlus has only been around for four years. In that perspective, the company has indeed done a stellar job in providing a cheaper flagship alternative for consumers. They’ve learned their lessons early for early mistakes – and we can only hope they continue to do better with their next devices.

SOURCE: OnePlus