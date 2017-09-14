OnePlus has a thing for collaborating with French design companies – maybe someone in the China-based company thinks it’s pretty cool. Last year, they came out with the first midnight black OnePlus 3T in partnership with French design outfit Colette. This year, they are teasing another potential collaboration – with French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

In all honesty, we don’t know if it is a new product, but whatever it is, it will carry “de Castelbajac’s distinctive design style”. The message in the teaser is cryptic: “When the style meets its machine, one night in September in Paris…” – we really can’t assume to know what that means. At the very least, the allusion to a “machine” should mean some sort of gadget or another.

The problem is, OnePlus is keeping its cards close to its chest on this one. So we will have to wait for September 19 to come around. At any rate, it’s not that long of a wait to find out. The OnePlus 5 is already available in midnight black, and they have also released a limited edition in “soft gold”.

It could be another limited variant of their OnePlus 5 product, although we can’t imagine what. Let us know what you think it will be in the comments section below.

