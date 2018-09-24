The OnePlus team is determined never to settle that’s why it’s working on software updates and new programs that will help the mobile experience on a OnePlus phone. After rolling the Android 9 Pie OxygenOS 9 update ready for the OnePlus 6, the Chinese OEM is releasing the updated OnePlus Switch. If you have no idea what the app is all about, know that we featured it back in January as a new migration backup app. If you’re getting a new OnePlus device, you may look into this app because such will help you back up your files and migrate them from your old phone.

OnePlus Switch allows data migration even without any network connection. You can transfer all your contacts, call history, photos, SMS, videos, apps, and videos from an old phone to your new OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T device.

Data backup can be done completely and safely with OnePlus Switch. It should work on most Android devices but there may still be problems with other models especially if there isn’t enough storage space. Make sure both phones have enough memory.

Migration may fail so if the app crashes, feel free to send feedback to the OnePlus devs so they can quickly fix the problem. We assure you those guys will “never settle”.

You may download OnePlus Switch from the Play Store but some OnePlus smartphones have it pre-installed. Check Settings> Advanced> OnePlus Switch.

The new OnePlus Switch is ready to support backup application data, manual connection to mobile hotspots, migrate launcher, wallpapers, and arrange of application.

Download OnePlus Switch 2.1 from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA