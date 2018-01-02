OnePlus has recently introduced a new mobile app that will help OnePlus phone owners to migrate data from one device to another. The OnePlus Switch is a new tool that allows quick migration of most data including photos, messages, and contacts. If you have a new OnePlus phone and would like to move your files from a previous OnePlus device, just download this app and connect the two phones.

The OnePlus Switch app allows connection with Onestep and supports a wide range of data from photos to documents to audio, contacts, messages, calendar, apps, videos, and call logs. Data transfer can be accomplished in minutes depending on the size but waiting won’t be boring because of the fun animations available showing progress.

The OnePlus team shared this good news of a new backup app just over the weekend. It’s only the Beta version but as the first OnePlus backup app, it should work. There may be a few bugs that need to be squashed so please feel free to report them.

The more stable version will hopefully be ready middle of this month. A beta tester group has been checking on the app so it should be more than okay.

Download OnePlus Switch from the Google Play Store