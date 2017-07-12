We have great respect for what OnePlus has done to the smartphone industry. As a small startup with practically a little over 5 years’ worth of real market experience, they have pushed the bigger companies like Samsung, LG, and even Sony to step up their game. Their newest flagship, the OnePlus 5 may not be perfect, but it is still a phone worth looking at. But when it comes to the company’s official Twitter support, this is where it gets a bit funny. And sad.

Firstly, the “jelly scrolling” issue on the OnePlus 5 is a real issue. It might be caused by the display being oriented upside down, but OnePlus is saying it is natural. We’re not agreeing with them at this point, but that’s their stand. Now OnePlus’s official Twitter support channel @OnePlus_Support actually made a comment a few days back (in their official capacity as company ambassadors on Twitter) that this jelly effect was caused by the user’s eyes and the phenomenon called “persistence of vision”. We don’t really know what they’re on.

That tweet has since been clarified officially and now deleted. But here they go again. Now a happy OnePlus 5 owner tweeted actual praise for the OnePlus 5, praising the screen-on time of the new flagship.

The support channel comes in, asks what the problem seems to be. But the fact is that there is no problem, the user was actually happy. That tweet was since deleted, but not before people took screenshots.

We understand that there might have been some language issues here – and the company should fix that by hiring competent support people. But this gaffe is not helping the company at all, making people think that OnePlus’s support is just there for the laughs. That is, sadly, not a good thing for the company.

SOURCE: Reddit