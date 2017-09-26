After spending a bit of time fixing and updating OxygenOS for their new flagship the OnePlus 5, OnePlus is now making sure that last year’s flagship devices – the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T – are taken care of. This is why owners of the said devices have been getting a bunch of updates recently. We have another one rolling out, and it’s got some goodies with it.

This new update will officially bump OxygenOS for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to version 4.5.0, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The highlights for this update include a “gaming do not disturb” mode, network speed now shown in the status bar, the use of the OnePlus Slate font, and a redesigned Dash Charge animation among others.

Most of these features come from the OnePlus 5, so it’s good to see the feature trickle down to the OnePlus 3 and 3T users. There are a number of UI changes – like the call UI and the photo editor in the Gallery app – that users will automatically notice, as they are pretty obvious.

This OTA update will roll out in stages, so it is best to wait for the update notification to reach you. You can always do the VPN method if you’re eager to get the update. Check out the full details of the changes in the source link below.

SOURCE: OnePlus