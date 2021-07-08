Yesterday, many people in the tech industry learned about OnePlus’ throttling of apps. The practice has been discovered and then reported by Anandtech. As a result, Geekbench, a popular benchmark tools for smartphones, has delisted both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from its Android Benchmark chart. The app throttling is an issue that is frowned upon. It’s not often mentioned but it should be reported so the consumers know what they are getting from a product. The new OnePlus 9 phones were discovered to be limiting some apps from reaching its full potential.

Throttling is a serious problem. We can’t say it’s really a crime but it could be someday. People just need to be aware that it happens. Good things there are groups that check and take note of these things.

The weird behavior of apps has been discovered while running performance benchmarks. XDA has also weighed in on the issue. The community simple confirmed the issue is present on their units with the OnePlus 9 getting low scores compared to other phones.

OnePlus already sent out a statement. Read below:

“Our top priority is always delivering a great user experience with our products, based in part on acting quickly on important user feedback. Following the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in March, some users told us about some areas where we could improve the devices’ battery life and heat management. As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimize the devices’ performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. While this may impact the devices’ performance in some benchmarking apps, our focus as always is to do what we can to improve the performance of the device for our users.”

The OnePlus team didn’t really admit to the throttling but it did acknowledge that there may be some impact on the performance of apps in some benchmarking apps. OnePlus is said to be already working on areas that will improve battery life and heat management of the OnePlus 9 series.