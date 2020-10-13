The OnePlus Nord series is said to have two new additions. The original Nord won’t be sold in the United States but the mobile OEM promised another version. There won’t be just one but two OnePlus Nord phones. Yesterday, we mentioned the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 would be launching soon. We had no idea but we thought they wouldn’t be ready with the OnePlus 8T but now we’re hearing another phone would also be announced this coming October 14.

OnePlus is now referring to the new mid-range phone as a “Special Edition” OnePlus Nord. It was teased on Instagram recently and it will be unveiled together with the new flagship smartphone.

So it will be the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Nord Special Edition. We’re curious now if it is different from the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100. We’ll confirm everything this Wednesday.

Checking on OnePlus Nord’s own account on Instagram, there are several posts there that pertain to the Special Edition phone.

We see a OnePlus Nord phone with a sandstone finish. Definitely, the Nord is getting a new finish so the change will be mainly the look. Aside from the Blue Marble and Grey Onyx OnePlus Nord, a new finish will be available.

With all this information, then maybe the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 will really be announced on the 26th of October. It can be assumed the specs and features will be the same as the original OnePlus Nord or maybe with a few tweaks here and there. We’ll see in a couple of days.