Aside from the OnePlus 8T flagship and the OnePlus Buds Z, the Chinese OEM has also introduced a special edition of the OnePlus Nord. No, this isn’t the OnePlus Nord N10 5G nor the OnePlus Nord N100 yet but a new Gray Ash version. The OnePlus Nord is the brand’s latest mid-range phone that already offers 5G connectivity. It was first announced in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble but now, potential buyers have another color option. The specs and features are basically the same. OnePlus just experimented on new possible finishes.

The Gray Ash OnePlus Nord features a more industrial look and feel. The matte texture is raw and yet feels great. The mid-range also boasts 256GB onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. The phone won’t be released yet in the United States. It will be out in Europe beginning October 15, tomorrow, and in India the following day.

The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash will cost €499 in Europe. It will be £469 on Amazon and OnePlus.com for the UK market. In India, the ₹29,999 will be sold via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

Nothing will change on the rest of the specs. The OnePlus Nord will still arrive with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with 90 Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 30T tech, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The camera system will still feature a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

You can still expect the Nightscape camera on the main and ultra-wide angle lens. The dual 32MP + 8MP ultra-wide selfie camera will also be present with a 105-degree field of view. Expect the same smoother brightness and better eye comfort with the 90 Hz refresh rate and 2048 levels of automatic brightness.