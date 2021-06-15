Last week, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was officially announced and made ready for pre-order. There is still the OnePlus Nord N200 5G to look forward to. It has been a favorite subject here and we’re looking forward to its launch date. The low cost phone is expected to arrive with 5G connectivity just like the OnePlus Nord CE. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be released in the United States very soon. Evan Blass has shared a new image of the upcoming smartphone.

The phone appears to have a triple rear camera system. It looks different from the newly announced OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Our source also shared a list of the specs.

The phone is said to come with a 6.49-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 x 2040 pixel resolutionm 20:9 aspect ration, and 90z refresh rate. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with Adreno GPU 619 and 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage starts as 64GB and is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The battery is 5000mAh with 18W fast charging. When it comes to the camera department, there is a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and EIS + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens + 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens with LED flash. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels with f/2.05 and can record 720p/1080p videos at 30fps. The phone also features the usual face retouching, screen flash, HDR, and face unlock.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will still include a 3.5mm headphone jack, SIM + memory card slot, and USB Type-C. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, LTE, WiFi, and of course, 5G.