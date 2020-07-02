That was fast. The OnePlus Nord is now sold out in Europe. It’s only the pre-order batch but that’s impressive. We know OnePlus has many fans but we’re not actually thinking about that especially in this global situation when many people are losing their jobs and businesses. It was confirmed yesterday to be a mid-ranger and more affordable phone from the Chinese OEM and now it’s sold out. There is no mention though of how many units we’re sold.

The OnePlus Nord will still be offered for limited pre-order on Jule 8, 10AM CEST. Another pre-order schedule will be open on July, 10AM CEST. There really is no mention of how many units will be sold so it really is first come, first served.

Every order comes with freebies of exclusive Nord merchandise. More merch can be received if you order earlier. The pre-order page doesn’t mention the features and specs but we know that OnePlus desires “great mobile tech accessible to everyone”.

So far, we know the smartphone will come with dual 32MP and 8MP selfie cameras. We can look forward to a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765 processor from Qualcomm, in-display fingerprint sensor, smaller screen to body ratio, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. A 5G connectivity and Always On Display may be implemented.

When it comes to the imaging department, there’s also a triple rear camera system. It’s composed of 48MP primary + 16MP wide-angle + 2MP macro snapper. There will be the punch hold camera but since there will be a dual selfie, the hole could be more pill-shaped. The OnePlus Nored will come with a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech.