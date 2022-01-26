The OnePlus Nord 2 was made official in July last year. It arrived with free Stadia Premiere. It was followed by a OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Phone. A OnePlus Nord 2 CE is believed to be in the works as well. Recent renders revealed the design and features. It was codenamed OnePlus Ivan and specs were already leaked. Now we’re learning about the OnePlus Nord 2T as another variant. This one is said to roll out in India with almost premium specs including a Dimensity 1300 chipset and a 50MP triple camera system.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be a mid-range phone offering but the features are impressive. It will even come with 80W fast charging. The phone is said to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen similar to the OnePlus Nord 2.

While the Nord 2 arrived with 65W fast charging support, the new variant will offer 80W fast charging with the 4500mAh battery. We’re assuming this follows the 80W Warp Charging of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will probably use an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 32MP selfie camera could be placed under a punch-hole cutout.

The phone will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Onboard storage will either be 128GB or 256GB. Expect the device to run OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) out of the box. The triple camera system will include 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP monochome sensor. Rumor has it launch will happen in India this coming February. Let’s wait and see.