OnePlus is on a roll to dominate the affordable ANC earbuds market. The Chinese OEM only recently – in fact just last month – released the Buds Pro true wireless stereo earbuds for a pretty competitive $150 price tag, and already there are rumors that OnePlus is working on a new, lower-priced, pair of earbuds with ANC. Now if that’s true, we are already waiting to hear out their performance considering the Buds Pro have received positive reviews for their features and price.

The supposed “Lite” model of the earbuds, which was tipped by Max Jambor via Twitter, is likely to launch for a very aggressive price point. A sub $100 ANC earbuds could possibly wreak havoc in the market, provided OnePlus can bring down the cost to that magical figure.

That said, these are very early rumors, and there is nothing concrete to back the claims. In fact, the tipster doesn’t even reveal anything about the specs, the pricing or any other specifics, except for the fact that these will be “some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro.”

A wild guess, considering the information is correct, could be that such an inexpensive pair of ANC earbuds from OnePlus could debut soon. This could possibly be alongside the company’s next flagship, the OnePlus 9 RT, which is expected sometime in October this year.

The Buds Pro offers Wrap Charge and Qi wireless charging, which we would expect to carry down to the rumored Lite version when it’s launched. In addition, we would want some more peppy colors added to the pair. The Buds Pro arrived in Glossy White and Matte Black, some additional colors would set the ball rolling amid the Gen-Z.