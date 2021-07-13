OnePlus smartphones have always been above par when it comes to performance. Of late the company, primarily its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets, has been brought under a controversy that undermines this very fact about the Chinese OEM. The phones in question are accused of throttling CPU performance in many popular apps. Now the company, through a post on OnePlus forum has detailed the reasons to limit the processor performance.

Just recently we acquainted you with the fact why OnePlus selectively chooses not to highlight the water and dust resistance rating on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Now we learn the reasoning behind limiting the CPU performance in apps such as Google Chrome, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Discord and a few others.

According to the blog post on the brand’s forum, the performance of Qualcomm flagship – Snapdragon 888 – is overkill for many day-to-day tasks. In its statement OnePlus clarifies that in order to respond to user feedback about the battery life and heat management on the OnePlus 9 series, the company allows the Snapdragon 888, including the super powerful X1 CPU core, to provide full power to the game or an app demanding power.

In doing so and to reduce the power consumption and heat dissipation, OnePlus reduces performance in lesser power-intensive apps such as web browsers or social media apps so a clean, smooth experience remains unhampered for per se a gamer. Making it clear, the statement reads that this optimization is only finalized after testing to ensure the “actual user experience is not negatively affected.”

A sincere OP fan would have expected the brand to come clean about the performance-limiting approach upfront. It is nonetheless a bold ploy from the Chinese smartphone maker to fully explain the reason behind throttling performance. The idea of limiting processor performance is not a very great idea, but even if the company wishes to stick with it, users should have the option around it, if they so choose.