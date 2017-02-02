Although it is happening less and less these days, gadget manufacturers still put a premium on what the benchmarking apps show for their devices. This is why some of them have tried to game these results in the past, boosting processor performance when they know the device is being measured by a benchmarking app. OnePlus has unfortunately been uncovered as doing this for its current flagship – the OnePlus 3T – and they have owned up to what they’ve done.

The instance was discovered by the editorial team at XDA while they were checking how Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 achieves faster app launching. It appears that unlike the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and the Google Pixel XL – both also running the SD821 – the OnePlus 3T was not falling back to normal idling speeds when running Qualcomm Trepn and the Snapdragon Performance Visualizer. They played on the hunch that the OnePlus 3T might be boosting itself in an abnormal manner when running benchmark apps.

So they reached out to Primate Labs (creators of benchmarking app Geekbench) to help with their hypothesis. What they did was make a benchmarking app that was named differently, and the results became obvious at that point. Long story short, the OnePlus 3T was coded to recognize the names of popular benchmarking apps such as Geekbench, AnTuTu, Androbench, Quadrant, Vellamo, and GFXBench – and then boost the processor performance for these apps so that the results were higher than normal.

XDA has already reached out to OnePlus, and they owned up to their mistake. They said that this coding will be patched soon. XDA also has a line on another device – the Meizu Pro 6 running the Exynos 8890 – which may also be doing the same thing. We’ll have to wait for confirmation on that one. More details on this story via the source link below.

