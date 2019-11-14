We always say this, “OnePlus Never Settles”. The company’s five-year-old motto is still going strong and so far, so good. OnePlus has lived up to most of our expectations. Major OS upgrades and software updates have been regular. The OnePlus team has always been transparent with news, updates, and even issues. The OnePlus forum has been helpful because it has become an avenue for consumers to meet and discuss with OnePlus developers. The OnePlus community is thriving and compared to OnePlus Support on Twitter from before, discussion threads have helped the company in many ways.

OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Care app in 2016. It can be likened to an “insurance” for your OnePlus phones. The mobile app allows you to diagnose the device with a few taps, monitor the health of the phone, and keep bills and warranty in one place.

The OnePlus Care app can be downloaded straight from the Google Play Store but must be activated right away. OnePlus Care also lets you purchase protection and extend the warranty.

Some important benefits of the customer care app include complete protection from accidental and liquid damages, extended warranty, option to buy plans from within the app, view Track Claim status, go paperless in Claims, and avail of cashless repairs. If you have the app, you can take advantage of no-fuss services: a complete history of services and transactions, track your repair journey, pre-booking a visit to an authorized Service Centre, and convenient service modes.

The app has been around for some time but it is only this year it will be available for OnePlus owners living in the United States and Canada. It will be ready before November ends. It will still offer that same 50% discount on battery replacements and a free one-year extended warranty. If you are from Canada or the US, you may download the app from the Play Store.