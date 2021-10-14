Together with the OnePlus 9RT 5G is a new pair of true wireless earbuds. As earlier teased, here is the OnePlus Buds Z2. The wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation for premium audio quality apart from the Dolby Atmos support. If the ANC is disabled, the battery can last up to 38 hours. There is a lot to love about this wireless pair beginning with the 11mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The pair supports a number of transmission protocols like AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, AVRCP, BLE, SPP, HFP, and A2DP among others. With ANC, it can block up to 40 decibes of noise in the surround environment. This is possible with the three microphones on each bud.

Choose between the black or white OnePlus Buds Z2. Each pair costs CNY 499 which is about $78 in the US. It will be released in China beginning October 19. Expect the new OnePlus Buds to also be available in other key markets.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones come with IPX4 splash-resistance and are IP55 splash-proof. This means you can use it during workouts that may make you really sweaty.

The battery life is long but a quick charge within ten minutes is enough to offer extra five hours of use. The features of the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS are actually flagship-level so you won’t go wrong with this sub $100 pair.