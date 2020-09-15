When the OnePlus Buds were introduced, some people noted that the pair reminds them of the Apple Air Pods. Well, the idea may be the same–wireless earbuds–but the design is different. It’s not totally different like the Samsung Galaxy Buds or the Realme Buds Q though. There are plenty of true wireless earbuds available in the market but in the United States, the customs have recently seized about 2,000 pairs of OnePlus Buds at the JFK airport. It happened last August 31. The US Customs and Border Protection just explained its move.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the action because the OnePlus Buds have been named as ‘counterfeit Apple AirPods’. There may be similarities between the two designs of earbuds but OnePlus is offering a legitimate product. It’s not “counterfeit”. The pairs are already available for sale in the United States since July.

A CBP spokesperson said, “Upon examining the shipment in question, a CBP import specialist determined that the subject earbuds appeared to violate Apple’s configuration trademark. Apple has configuration trademarks on their brand of earbuds, and has recorded those trademarks with CBP.” The rep added, “Based on that determination, CBP officers at JFK Airport have seized the shipment under 19 USC 1526 (e).”

OnePlus did not comment on what happened. The CBP spokesperson also said whoever imported the product “will have many opportunities through the adjudication process to provide evidence that their product does not violate the relevant recorded trademarks.” So this is all but a mistake on the CBP’s part.

Apple doesn’t seem to have any issue with the OnePlus Buds. If there’s any problem, we would know it by now. The wireless earbuds are still on sale in the US from US retailers and OnePlus.