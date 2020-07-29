The new OnePlus Buds were made official last week. The pair was ready to offer a seamless connection. We got deeper by asking if this budget truly wireless earbuds are worth your money. The price is affordable but we have yet to test out the audio. We can say it’s probably decent. If you’re interested to know, you can check out OnePlus’ official website. The OnePlus Buds White is now listed with a $79 price tag. The Gray version will be available beginning next month but you can register now if you want to receive a notification.

OnePlus Buds White will be joined by OnePlus Buds Gray and OnePlus Buds Blue. There’s no mention though when the Gray and Blue options will be sold. The pair is considered as the first true wireless headset from OnePlus.

Sans the cables, the pair delivers exceptional sound quality–good enough for its price. It can even last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also features environmental noise cancellation, super-low latency, and bass boost.

Bass Boost brings richer tones, clearer vocals, and deeper bass–thanks to a 13.4mm dynamic driver. Background noise is eliminated so calls and voice recordings can be clearer. Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos support plus ambient noise reduction are also included.

OnePlus Buds connects to mobile devices with Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.0. The automatic touch controls allow advance forward or back for popular apps like YouTube or Spotify. The pair knows if only one or both earbuds are worn.