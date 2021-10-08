OnePlus is working on a number of devices. There will be the new Oneplus Buds Z2 and the OnePlus 9RT. They have yet to be officially announced but we have already seen a few images of the smartphone. The launch date is set for October 13. We’re assuming the new Oneplus Buds Z2 will also be unveiled on the same day. The Chinese OEM usually releases a new OnePlus phone around this time so this is believable. But unlike the previous years, the new phone won’t come with a McLaren branding.

The the OnePlus 9RT is a follow-up to the OnePlus 9R earlier introduced in India. It will be all about speed as per a teaser. We’ll know everything on October 13, 2021, 19:30.

Together with the OnePlus 9RT, the Oneplus Buds Z2 will also be announced. The new pair is a follow-up to last year’s OnePlus Buds Z. We have seen early renders and we learned two possible color options: Day White and Night Black.

The wireless earphones will come with three mics and active noise reduction. It will measure 33mm x 2244mm x 21.8mm. The IP55 waterproof earbuds will come with an IPX4 sweat-proof. Other features include a USB Type-C charging case and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The OnePlus 9RT will be an affordable phone offering. It could be anything between the CNY 2,000 and CNY 3,000 price range ($310 to $465). You can place your pre-order now on JD.com if you live in China.