OnePlus has been busy in the last few days with the launch of the flagship 10 Pro, and now two more launches will keep fans excited. Yes, the OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus Buds Z2 have been launched in India which is one of the biggest markets for the Chinese brand. Both these announcements come on the same day, as OnePlus is offering launch price discounts on these devices in association with banking partners.

OnePlus 9RT 5G

First up the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone, which initially launched in China in October 2021, has now landed in the Indian subcontinent. The phone is a logical successor to the OnePlus 9R with its refreshing design, faster Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a better set of cameras.

9RT 5G has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an excellent 600Hz Touch-Sampling rate. The device gets a 16MP selfie shooter in the form of a left-aligned hole-punch camera. There is a triple-camera setup on the rear including a 50MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide lens, and 20MP depth sensor.

The brand-new OnePlus device with 4,500mAh battery (65W fast charging support) comes in two hardware configurations – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 42,999 (approx. $579), and 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 46,999 (approx. $633). The RAM used here is LPDDR5 and the storage is UFS 3.1.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 improves on the 10mm driver on the Buds Z with a set of 11mm dynamic drivers. These active noise cancelling earbuds have support for 40dB noise cancellation (with three microphones each) and also boast reduced latency of 94ms as compared to the 103ms on the predecessor.

Battery life on the ANC earbuds is an impressive 38 hours in total – with seven hours on standalone mode and the rest via the charging case. They have an IP55 dust and water resistance, and the charging case also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The buds weigh 4.5 grams each and the charging case weighs 40.5 grams in total.

OnePlus has priced the Buds Z2 tactically at Rs 4,999 (roughly $80) to take on the Nothing ear (1) buds. They’ll come in black and white options with availability starting 18 January on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ website.