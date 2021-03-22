Here is another OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus regularly updates its devices. The OnePlus 8T received the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 back in January and today, we are learning about the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2. It’s still not as stable compared to MP builds. Make sure you back-up your data and the system. Numerous updates to the System, Camera, Bluetooth, Message, Clock, Ambient Display, Network, and Zen Mode are ready. Several fixes have been made as well so expect a faster and a more optimized performance.

Changes to the System include allowing a OnePlus account to be registered with just the mobile number in more countries. The startup speed of some mobile apps have been optimized for a better user experience. Fixes to the following are ready: noise issue of 5G calls, fingerprint pattern not displaying properly, WhatsApp not receiving messages, and the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode being disabled after a system update.

The OnePlus 8T Camera feature receives a newly added time watermark. The issue on the Gallery where pictures are not displayed after they are copied to the DCIM category has been fixed. Even the problem of the Nearby Share button disappearing when using Google Photos is fixed.

The Bluetooth issue on the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is now okay. The OnePlus 8T can also now be searched by other Bluetooth devices. Some other fixes to these issues have been made: incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode, SMS to improve functional stability, and some issues on the AOD displaying a wrong time sequence, screen flashing when unlocking with fingerprint, displaying red in some scenes, and blurred lines in AOD.

You may also notice the improved touch range of stopwatch buttons, user experience, and the newly added Tide Voice Medal. The failure issue with Wi-Fi has been fixed as well.