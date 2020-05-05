The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are the Chinese mobile OEM’s latest flagship offering. Before the OnePlus Z or the OnePlus 8T gets out, we’ll focus on these two new phones. Our recent review had us praising the Pro variant for its very sharp display. It was also a subject of a teardown analysis that made us think it is ideal to show off with a transparent cover, thanks to a neatly laid out design. It’s very durable too according to Zack Nelson.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are very capable phones but there are some issues. There is that green tint problem at low brightness levels on the display that worried some buyers. There are some issues too like short-term image retention and crushed/clipped blacks. Around the selfie camera, there are some lines appearing.

OnePlus has just released a round of updates that improves dirt detection of the camera. Not all issues will be fixed but at least detection will be improved. The ‘black crush’ on the screen will have to wait a bit.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s cameras can detect dirt on the rear lenses. The selfie camera has been improved as well. The update also includes some system and network stability improvements.

Note this isn’t an OS update yet, just a software update that brings fixes to minor bugs, specifically, those found on the cameras. Detection stability has been enhanced, as well as, communication stability (network).