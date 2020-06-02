OnePlus 8 Pro has been in the news since its launch, for the right and the wrong reasons too. Now, there is yet another development that’s bugging the OnePlus flagship users. On the OnePlus forum, users are reporting that they aren’t able to watch Netflix in HD quality and are stuck with SD feed. It started off with the complaint by user “Nicolas” who brought the issue to light. Thereafter many other users have also complained about the same.

This issue propped-up with the version 15.5.5 update and is still persistent in the 15.5.6 update. It was reported as early as May 2 by users. The problem kicks-in when there is downgrading from L1 to L3 in the Widevine DRM, a Google-owned security service used by video streaming platforms.

This leaves the users stuck with low-quality content on the otherwise beautiful display of the device. Basically, the service thinks that the user is not authorized to view HD content and therefore downgrades the quality to SD. This is frustrating for users who have subscribed to the premium memberships of the video streaming app.

Android Authority has reported the issue to OnePlus for official comments and is awaiting a response. When the issue will be resolved is anybody’s guess for now but it has left all users confined to the compromised quality viewing experience frustrated. We’ll try and keep you posted as and when there is any development on the issue.