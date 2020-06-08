The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were made officially last April after months of rumors and leaks. We’ve seen the two phones in action and even reviewed the OnePlus 8 comprehensively. The phone is said to be different yet similar to the Pro variant. We’ve also seen the Durability Test by JerryRigEverything. There have been a number of issues like that color filter camera seeing through objects. It has since been removed with the release of a software update. Unfortunately, another issue has been reported recently and that’s the phone not being able to play Netflix in HD quality.

We’re not sure what’s happening to the OnePlus 8 Pro but the phone has already hit DxOMark. It scored 119 (126 Photo, 103 Video), putting it on No. 7 in the ranking. It’s just behind the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera has been disabled but we believe the camera system is still good. There are four cameras in the rear: 48MP f/1.8 ( Quad-Bayer sensor, wide) + 8MP f/2.4, (telephoto) + 48MP f/2.2 aperture (ultrawide) + 5MP f/2.4 (depth). The last camera is actually the color filter camera. The system features a Dual-LED flash and can record videos in 4K 2160p/60fp.

The results of the review tell us the OnePlus 8 Pro offers images with good detail, low noise, and accurate exposure. It also delivers fast and reliable autofocus. You may also notice low noise and high detail when using flash. When taking ultra-wide shots, you can see nice color and detail. Videos recorded may show well-preserved detail, effective stabilization, accurate and pleasant color, and right target exposure plus wide dynamic range.

It’s not all great as photos may show slight underexposure, noise in night shots, and white balance casts outdoors. There’s some minor highlight clipping in most challenging scenes. Ultra-wide shots may show fringing and ringing artifacts. When taking videos, results may show visible temporal noise and slight autofocus instabilities. There may be aliasing and moiré visible in highlights plus slightly low shadow exposure in HDR scenes.