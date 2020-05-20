Before the OnePlus Z is introduced, we would like to focus our attention first on the OnePlus 8 series. We got our hands-on and reviews of both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and we can say they are different from each other in many ways. The Pro variant boasts a very sharp display and premium camera specs. Unfortunately, its color filter camera has had some issues. While the feature can capture unique images, people are also wondering about its other ability to see through some materials.

OnePlus has finally addressed the issue. The team realizes and understands the concerns of the consumers especially after several discussions online about the color filter camera. It’s only meant for creativity but some people have a problem with the feature.

The company is set to release a software update (OTA) in the coming weeks to work on the Photochrom filter. It will soon limit functions that others may not be comfortable with. On HydrogenOS, the filter will be disabled temporarily. OnePlus said it’s too challenging to contain the false information being spread on social media in China so it might as well remove the feature. As for OxygenOS, a fix will be delivered.

OnePlus is committed to the privacy and security of all OnePlus 8 Pro phone users. The software upgrade that will be pushed will make the necessary changes to the filer. The company wishes to fulfill its social responsibility by offering quality user experience all the time. Like many brands, it’s not perfect.

And like many devices out there, the OnePlus 8 Pro has flaws. If you own a OnePlus 8 Pro, wait for the OTA so your unit will be upgraded. The color filter will be disabled as devs fix it. The feature will be restored once ready.