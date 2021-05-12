OnePlus rolled out an update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro a couple of months ago. The OxygenOS 11 has delivered the Android 11 OS for the flagship phones after several beta versions and testing. Before the previous release, the OEM added AOD and other fixes. OnePlus has been working on OxygenOS 11 for the flagship series since last year, going through beta stages. The public version rolled out in March but looks like the build has brought some problems for the phone users.

It’s the more stable Android 11 update but apparently, there are some issues that must be fixed. A thread in reddit has been discussing the issues and users have been generous in sharing solutions.

Common problems include overheating, battery drain, slow UI, and frame rate drops among others. Because of those issues, OnePlus 7 users want to go back to Android 10. It’s a quick solution since it’s been more than a month since the official OxygenOS 11 update was released.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T phones are not stable with Android 11, at least, after the last update. Previous versions didn’t bring any problems.

There a now lot of complaints online. OnePlus has not officially acknowledged the issue but we believe it will never settle. We’ll just have to wait for a related announcement or a new update.

If you own a OnePlus 7 series smartphone and haven’t updated to Android 11 yet, you may want to wait a bit. We’re anticipating OnePlus will post a statement about the problem or an official fix. Let’s wait and see.