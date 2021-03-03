Last month saw the final OxygenOS 10 stable build for OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T. Now the devices are receiving the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update after the OnePlus Nord got the OxygenOS 11 update first being the newer device in the company’s portfolio. This public beta brings the enhanced taste of Android 11 to the OnePlus 7 series devices – OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. Obviously, there are many bugs and fixes that’ll improve the user experience.

But keep in mind, it is not a stable build, it’s a public beta and there are still many issues that need to be addressed. As OnePlus addressed in the Open Beta 3 release that the Always On Display (AOD) will increase the power consumption but will be fixed in the future stable builds.

For the AOD feature, the official changelog in the OTA update mentions the availability of the feature but some users are reporting they’ve not got it yet even after the update. One of the fixes is to disable the ambient display gestures and then test if AOD works, if not then restart the device after that.

The updated fixes with the OTA update come in the form of a slow charging issue, lag with the screen-recorded videos, and the Double Tap to Wake feature. There are also fixes for the Netflix HD video playback, and the issue with the Bluetooth aptX codec when using with audio devices like wireless headphones.

The screen unlocking animation has been optimized as compared to earlier. So has the WiFi connection stability improved with the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 7 series.