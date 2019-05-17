This isn’t your usual teardown from Zack Nelson but it’s just as interesting. He reveals the totally clear OnePlus 7 Pro by tearing down the phone carefully and then making the back panel transparent. The back of the smartphone appears neat at first glance but we will have to see how the Chinese OEM really laid out the components. JerryRigEverything isn’t checking further inside the device but only the back part of the phone to see how the motorized camera works.

Zack Nelson has always been careful when it comes to opening mobile devices but he’s doubly careful when it comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Cables are fragile but Zack manages to keep them intact. Heating up the sides of the phone easily softens the glue so the panel is separated quickly from the other part.

The back of the phone is obviously covered by a thin layer material. It easily peels off so getting it out in one piece is somehow satisfying. Simply heat of the back panel so peeling off is easier.

The back glass now appears frosted. It’s not really clear but we can definitely see through it.

Now on to the pop-up selfie camera, it appears similar to that of the old Vivo NEX S. We’re not really expecting anything new on the selfie camera design. We just want to know if it can last frequent use.

JerryRigEverything can do another teardown. It will be more thorough so we’ll finally see the underneath the battery.

When it comes to durability, the recent Durability Test also done by Zack Nelson has revealed that it is. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen and back are scratchless. The front display isn’t damaged and doesn’t show any residue after almost a minute of being placed under heat. Flexing the phone from both the back and front doesn’t damage the unit.