The OnePlus 7 Pro may be having some issues now but the device is getting an update. The Global and EU versions of the phone are set to receive OxygenOS 9.5.4 and 9.5.5. The latest builds of the OS are specific for the international version and the EU variant. The two are almost the same but with a few tweaks here and there. Roll-out is incremental but all OnePlus 7 Pro phones should receive the update in the coming days.

A number of noticeable changes have been listed. When it comes to the system, general improvements and bug fixes are available. The audio delay when a Bluetooth headset is in use especially when playing games is already fixed. To wake and show ambient display, double-tap has been optimized.

When it comes to imaging, white balance issue in some scenarios and the focus issue in several scenes have been fixed already. Image quality in low light and HDR scenarios have been improved.

These updates resulted from the feedback received by the OnePlus team. OnePlus 7 Pro reviewers and early adopters have tried the phone. Some bugs were discovered and reported to the dev team for a fix.

The staged rollout means the OTA will be available to a limited number of OnePlus 7 Pro phone owners only. All unit owners will get the same versions very soon. There may still be bugs and issues but you are encouraged to report everything.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS developers have been quite busy a lot lately, rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.2 for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. The OxygenOS 9.0.1 update was released for the OnePlus 5 and 5T back in January.

Android 9 Pie for OxygenOS has been under development since last year. OnePlus has always been consistent in releasing updates so we know the OxygenOS will be quickly updated for the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship phone.