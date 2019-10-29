A lot of OnePlus 7 Pro 5G phone owners have been complaining they’re stuck with Android 9. They’ve been anticipating Android 10 but nothing is made official yet. Now we’ve got word Android 10 is coming to the 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. By next year 2020, in the first quarter, OnePlus will roll out Android 10 OS officially. That’s only a few months from now so be patient. The company never really settles but you’ll have to wait for a little while.

The OnePlus 7T already has Android 10 so it should be easy for the Chinese OEM to work on the version of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 7T doesn’t have 5G but there is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, also with 5G, exclusive on T-Mobile in the United States.

The OnePlus 7 and the regular OnePlus 7 Pro already have the OxygenOS 10 (Android 10). The 5G model isn’t included though. This made OnePlus 7 Pro 5G owners disappointed but don’t worry, Android 10 OS is coming soon.

A OnePlus Community Manager responded to the long thread on OnePlus Forums and announced Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G EE model will be rolling out in Q1 2020. It could be anytime between January and March 31 but we’re crossing our fingers earlier in January.

Looking at the changelog of Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G could receive a brand new UI design, new customization feature in Settings, improved location permissions for privacy, and inward swipes and a bottom navigation bar on Full-Screen Gestures. There’s also a new Game Space feature, intelligent information for Ambient Display, and block spam by keywords for Message.

Note Android 10 is for the EE model of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. No information on release for other parts of the globe yet. We’re hoping a related update will be sent out before the end of the year.