The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are getting another update. A couple of weeks ago, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 was released. Over the weekend, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 is ready. Note that the open beta build is based on Android 11 so this means more OnePlus phones are getting the latest Android version. As with most beta builds, this one isn’t stable yet. There will be bugs and issues so feel free to report if you encounter them. OnePlus will be happy to fix them before the stable version is released.

Make sure you back-up your phone before you proceed with download. Make sure you understand the instructions before starting the installation. OnePlus shares the changelog and it includes a number of improves to the whole system, camera, and ambient display.

You will notice the optimized sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper. Power consumption in some scenarios has been improved. Adjusting intensity of automatic brightness has been optimized as well to deliver a smoother user experience.

A number of issues have been fixed including ‘Tips & Support’ not being displayed in the Settings. The battery icon not showing up on the status bar is now displayed. The adapter not charging and using the headset has been fixed.

There is some probability flashback issue on the camera that happens when unlocking in professional mode. That problem has been fixed already. The Always-on ambient display feature is also now supported, at least, on the OnePlus 7 Pro variant. Check Settings> Utilities> OnePlus Laboratory> Always-on ambient display. Just note that enabling this feature may cause increased power consumption. It will be optimized in the next builds so this inconvenience is only temporary.