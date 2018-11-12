The OnePlus 6T has been making waves in different markets outside of China since its official launch less than two weeks ago. The company decided to announce the new flagship phone a day ahead of schedule and we’ve seen it being opened, scratched, burned, and bent. We don’t know how many units OnePlus has already sold but it’s one of the Pixel 3’s biggest competition this quarter. The phone rolled out in two color options: Midnight Black and Mirror Black.

A Thunder Purple was noted as an exclusive offer in China but looks like it will also be ready in other key markets. The OnePlus’ official Twitter shared the Thunder Purple is coming.

The phone is described with “elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms”. No doubt a purple gadget looks elegant since purple is the color of royalty.

Aside from China, the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T may also be available in India, France, and Italy among others. We’ll have to wait for another announcement from the Chinese OEM. T-Mobile may also make a similar announcement since it’s the company’s exclusive partner in the United States.

To review, the OnePlus 6T comes equipped 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED screen, 2360 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 3700mAh battery with Fast Charging tech, and OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie.

Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming. pic.twitter.com/x0OHtmKVwZ — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 11, 2018