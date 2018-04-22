Fans of OnePlus are probably eagerly awaiting news about when the new flagship from the China-based company would launch. It looks like some news sites have learned when the OnePlus 6 would launch in India, which is probably indicative of when it will launch worldwide as well. That date is probably May 18, just around a month away. All evidences are pointing to the fact that the OnePlus 6 might be the company’s priciest phone yet.

OnePlus has been steadily feeding the waiting masses with tidbits about the OnePlus 6. Certainly, it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset and a whopping 8GB of RAM. This is to put some backbone behind the company’s claim of providing users with a “burdenless experience”. We also know – and are quite annoyed – that the company has chosen to go with a notch up front, like everybody else you know in the smartphone industry.

But the launch date is a closely guarded secret, but sources from India have pegged the date on May 18. This date should also be indicative of when the OnePlus 6 would be available globally. It would be around that date or thereabouts. In India, the pricing will purportedly be around USD$604. If true, this would be the most expensive OnePlus phone to date.

Are you excited about this new OnePlus flagship? Then keep tabs on it by checking out our OnePlus 6 tag from time to time, as that launch date draws near.

SOURCE: MoneyControl