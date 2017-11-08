For the past two years, every variant of OnePlus’s “flagship killer” has been slightly more expensive than the last one. Who could believe that the hype behind this company started with the OnePlus One, which was priced at around USD$250, almost half what the other flagships were going for at that time? This year, the OnePlus 5 was released with a price that started at USD$480 – and there is that bit of fear that the upcoming OnePlus 5T might actually break the USD$500 threshold.

This is good news, then, that TechRadar is saying that the OnePlus 5T will retain the pricing of the OnePlus 5 – with the older phone probably getting a price cut. The tech website has apparently gotten its hands on an official document that said that – at least in the United Kingdom – the price of the OnePlus 5T will remain the same.

Furthermore, the document also reportedly confirms that there will be two variants available – the 64GB and the 128GB variants. There is no sighting of the rumored 256GB model. Of course, this has yet to be confirmed by the company, so we will wait for the official pricing announcement.

This is also just for the UK, so it is possible that there might be adjustments in the pricing in other markets. We are not sure that the new phone will be priced the same way in the US market, but there is hope that this might happen.

SOURCE: TechRadar