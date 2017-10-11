The OnePlus 5 is getting another update. We told you about this one last week but that’s already old news as the next version has just rolled out. The OxygenOS 4.5.12 OTA is now ready for the latest flagship phone by the Chinese OEM. This particular build fixes the missing icon of Download app in the previous 4.5.11 and adds some more improvements.

The OxygenOS 4.5.12 update delivers support for customization of notification ringtone, optimized adaptive brightness, and of course, those general bug fixes. Special fixes are also ready for the YouTube video lagging behind audio issue, display issues of some UI elements, and the problematic or absence of 4G+ network in some regions. The OnePlus team has even included the latest September Android security patch.

The over-the-air release will be incremental but more OnePlus 5 users should expect the latest OxygenOS in the next few days and weeks. If you’ve received the update already, feel free to share your feedback and suggestions. This way, OnePlus developers will be able to know what the customers really want. The OEM can then work on to improve and optimize different areas to ensure reliable, fast, and worry-free mobile experience all the time with your OnePlus 5 phone.

SOURCE: OnePlus