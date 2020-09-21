Ever since the stable OxygenOS 10 (Android 10) update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, consumers have been reporting bugs and compromised experience. The Chinese OEM is slated to release a new update for the said handsets, but new reports flow in, which isn’t really good news for the consumers. OnePlus has taken to its forum to inform that the new update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T has been delayed and there is no certain date as to when it shall be rolled out.

The post on OnePlus forum informs that the update is “at the highest priority for the product team.” In its initial testing, the team has found a “serious bug related to the communications module” that can “seriously affect the user experience,” so the company has chosen to delay the roll out of the update.

Reportedly, OnePlus has had to do a lot of “back and forth” with carriers and collaborators in order to delay the next stable update for the two handsets. While there is still no clarity on when the new update could have a rescheduled release, OnePlus has confirmed it is doing its “best to solve the bug ASAP,” and that it will share the update about the new plan.

The OEM has apologized for its negligence in communication about the update previously. But it’s now befitting to see OnePlus come out to explain to its customers why they may have to wait a little longer for the new experience. OnePlus 5 and 5T owners, hold on tight before the update comes your way.