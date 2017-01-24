The past few years, OnePlus has managed to make a reputation for creating high-quality products with limited stocks and so the urgency to get one is pretty high. However it has also resulted in their devices always being out of stock and frustrating potential customers. Such was the case with the OnePlus 3T. But now, the OEM has announced that by January 24, the Gunmetal variant of the device will be available for immediate dispatch in Europe and North America.

We’re not really sure if OnePlus was able to anticipate the interest that the OnePlus 3T and even the OnePlus 3 would generate when they were released last year. But they were often out of stock and even those that were able to purchase had to wait for delayed deliveries. They set up a pre-order system but they are now confident enough to say that the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal will be available for immediate dispatch, at least in the European and North American markets.

The OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and a quad-core processor. It has a pretty impressive 6GB RAM and this particular model that will be available will have 64GB of internal storage. It has a 16MP main camera and also a 16MP secondary camera so that’s pretty neat if you take a lot of front-facing camera pictures.

If you actually want the 128GB storage one or the soft gold-colored variant, you would have to wait a little while longer. But if the gunmetal version is your thing and you live in Europe or North America, then you just have to shell out €439 or around $472.

SOURCE: OnePlus