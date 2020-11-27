This is the newest OnePlus phone. Well, it’s more like a special edition of the OnePlus 8T that was introduced last month. The phone that was announced with a 120Hz Fluid display and ultra-fast charging tech is being offered in a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. Earlier this November, we noted that it would have an outrageously large camera module. We got our hands-on experience and we have unboxing photos here. The device mainly follows a bright yellow color theme. It is actually just the same OnePlus 8T but the special packaging is what makes it one attractive product.

OnePlus is said to have taken time in every detail of the device and the packaging design. It offers good quality in most aspects from the design to the specs, features, and materials used.

You can say the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a replacement of the McLaren edition. The Chinese OEM and McLaren have officially parted ways. But then again this Cyberpunk is a special game-related edition. OnePlus still wants to make things interesting even if there really is no added value–plainly aesthetic.

Opening the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition’s box feels exciting. Such an unboxing experience offers the feeling of excitement–like opening a toy during Christmas.

This special edition is mainly for fans of Cyberpunk 2077. Inside you will see special metal pins that will remind you of the game. The big yellow box is an eye-catcher—you won’t miss it. A special Cyberpunk 2077 protective case is also included, as well as, a bonus pin.

The packaging is extravagant. You’ll probably won’t think about throwing the box away because it’s over the top. Once you’ve taken the phone out of the box, you may want to set aside the box for display.

Even the changing block has been designed. It completes the Cyberpunk 2077 look. Notice the Cyberpunk 2077 stickers that you can use whenever, wherever .

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 phone may be the best phone to play the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Of course, fans will agree. It costs $850 which is obviously more expensive than the $750 OnePlus 8T phone.