Last year, Samsung has released a special Thom Browne edition of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. For 2021, with Samsung introducing two new premium foldable smartphones, we can expect more special edition offering. The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition. Even the Watch4 Classic is getting a special iteration. As expected we see the signature famous red, white, and blue stripes on the devices and even accessories.

Both Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip 3 phones come in exclusive matte white finish with a shiny silver border. A special bundle is available when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 Thom Browne edition. Even the Pen Pro, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 are designed with the Thom Browne stripes.

Three interchangeable straps are also included plus a wireless charger with the same Thom Browne design. Matching leather cases for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Z phones are ready.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne edition can be purchased separately. The three straps are offered. On the side, you will see the engraved Thom Browne logo.

Major Samsung Galaxy products have been given the Thom Browne makeover. This year is no different as Samsung also has a great working relationship with the American fashion brand. The 2021 Thom Browne Edition is mainly white so everything looks brighter and lighter.

The Thom Browne Edition Samsung Galaxy devices also feature matching icons, wallpaper, theme, and watch faces. Pre-order has started yesterday. Only select countries will receive the special edition at limited units.