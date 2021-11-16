The One UI 4 update has been released for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 2021 flagship series is only the first set to receive the public update but more Galaxy phones are expected to receive the same. One UI 4 Android 12 upgrade notices may be received in the coming days. There is no official announcement yet by the South Korean tech giant but a related notice was sighted and then deleted. This may mean the details are not yet final.

One UI 4 Android 12 will be available to a number of Samsung Galaxy phones. As we all know, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 will be ready with One UI 4. Next month in December, these devices will get the update as per our source: Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

By next year in January, the older phones will get the upgrade including the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A42 5G, and Quantum2. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will get One UI 4 in February.

In Q2 2022, a number of Galaxy A mid-rangers and Galaxy Tab phones will also get it. In April, these devices will start: Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Jump, and A Quantum.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy A31, A32, A12, Buddy, Tab A7 (2020), and the Wide 5 will be updated to One UI 4 Android 12. Later in June and July, these three will get the same: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, and Galaxy M12.